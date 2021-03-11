The House of Representatives has approved a final version of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the bill a historic “turning point” that will restore Americans’ faith in government.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer: “Help is on the way. You will receive $1,400 checks by the end of March. Help is on the way. Vaccines will be available far more quickly to far more people in a shorter time. Help is on the way. Our schools will open safely and more quickly than we thought. Help is on the way. Half of America’s children who are in poverty will not be in poverty, because of this bill. Help is on the way.”

The legislation passed both the House and Senate without the support of a single Republican. It’s overwhelmingly supported by the U.S. public — and is even popular among Republican voters. After its passage, Mississippi Republican Senator Roger Wicker tweeted, approvingly, “This funding will ensure small businesses can survive the pandemic by helping to adapt their operations and keep their employees on the payroll.” Senator Wicker voted against the bill.

President Biden will sign the legislation at the White House on Friday. He and Vice President Kamala Harris are planning a nationwide tour to promote the legislation beginning next week. This evening, Biden will deliver a primetime address to the nation marking one year since the World Health Organization declared a COVID-19 pandemic.