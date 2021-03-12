President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus and coronavirus relief bill Thursday, one day ahead of schedule, following its final approval by Congress Wednesday. Some of the $1,400 direct payments will arrive in bank accounts as early as this weekend. In a primetime address from the White House, Biden said the U.S. was set to “mark independence” from COVID-19 by the Fourth of July, thanks to a mass vaccination effort that’s reaching about 2.25 million U.S. residents a day.

President Joe Biden: “First, tonight, I’m announcing that I will direct all states, tribes and territories to make all adults, people 18 and over, eligible to be vaccinated no later than May 1.”

During his speech, Biden also condemned surging hate crimes against Asian Americans over the past year.

Biden and Democratic leaders are holding a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden today celebrating passage of the stimulus bill. Biden and Vice President Harris will begin a nationwide tour promoting the legislation next week.