The World Health Organization has wrapped up its investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, concluding in a new report that it’s “very likely” the novel coronavirus passed from a bat to an intermediate animal host before emerging in humans in late 2019, with China’s wildlife trade the most likely pathway. The WHO also found that it’s possible, though less likely, that the virus passed directly from bats to humans, and that it was “extremely unlikely” that the virus emerged from a laboratory.

Globally, confirmed cases of COVID-19 have topped 127 million, with nearly 2.8 million deaths.

In France, doctors warn ICUs in Paris and elsewhere could soon be overwhelmed as authorities rush to speed up the rollout of vaccines amid an ongoing wave of cases. This is an intensive care doctor in the northern town of Cambrai.