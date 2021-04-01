President Joe Biden is defending his $2.3 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan against progressive critics who say it doesn’t go nearly far enough toward combating climate change. Biden promoted his plan during a trip to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden: “It’s not a plan that tinkers around the edges. It’s a once-in-a-generation investment in America unlike anything we’ve seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and the space race decades ago.”

Biden’s plan includes hundreds of billions of dollars for investments in energy-efficient buildings, electric vehicles, better public transit and R&D into new technologies to combat the climate crisis.

In response, the youth-led Sunrise Movement called on lawmakers to support Biden’s infrastructure plan as a step toward a Green New Deal, but added in a tweet, “Joe Biden — this is unacceptable. Your proposal needs to include at least $10 trillion on infrastructure if you want meet the scale of this moment.”