In Indianapolis, at least eight people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a FedEx warehouse late Thursday. At least five survivors with gunshot wounds were taken to local hospitals, including one in critical condition. This is an Indianapolis police spokesperson.

Genae Cook: “Preliminary information at this time is that the alleged shooter has taken his own life here at the scene. … It is very heartbreaking. And, you know, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the officers responded. They came in, they went in, and they did their job. And a lot of them are trying to face this, because this is a sight that no one should ever have to see.”

This comes as Democratic Senator Chris Murphy is pushing a bill requiring universal background checks for all gun purchasers. Murphy represents Connecticut, where the massacre of 20 first graders and six adults took place at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.