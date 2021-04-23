The White House convened a virtual summit on the climate crisis Thursday, with 40 leaders representing the world’s major economies pledging cuts to greenhouse gas emissions. President Biden said the U.S. would slash emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade — nearly double the target set by the Obama administration six years ago.

President Joe Biden: “This is a moral imperative, an economic imperative, a moment of peril but also a moment of extraordinary possibilities.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on wealthy nations to do more to help poorer countries face the climate crisis. He repeated a pledge to cut emissions in China, which recently passed the U.S. as the world’s biggest carbon polluter.

President Xi Jinping: “China will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.”

The climate summit continues today with a focus, in part, on the role of big business. Speakers include billionaires Mike Bloomberg and Bill Gates.