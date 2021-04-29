In his first speech to a joint session of Congress, President Biden urged lawmakers to support his plan to spend trillions of dollars on the nation’s infrastructure and to expand the social safety net — and funding it with new taxes on the rich. Speaking on the eve of his 100th day in office, Biden unveiled his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan.

President Joe Biden: “The American Families Plan will provide access to quality, affordable child care. We guarantee — we’re not proposing in the legislation; we guarantee that low- to middle-income families will pay no more than 7% of their income for high-quality care for children up to the age of 5. The most hard-pressed working families won’t have to spend a dime. Third, the American Families Plan will finally provide up to 12 weeks of paid leave and medical leave — family and medical leave.”

Biden also condemned systemic racism and called on lawmakers to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. On the foreign policy front, Biden repeated his vow to end what he called the “forever war in Afghanistan.” He also referenced China four times.

President Joe Biden: “We’re in competition with China and other countries to win the 21st century.”

The evening also marked a historic first, with two women sitting behind President Biden on the dais: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris. To mark his 100th day in office, President Biden is heading to Georgia today, where he will meet with former President Jimmy Carter.