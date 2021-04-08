Global coronavirus cases are soaring to levels not seen since January’s record peak of infections, led by massive outbreaks across Europe, the Americas and parts of Asia.

India recorded over 126,000 new cases Thursday — a record daily total surpassed only by the U.S. — with cases continuing to rise exponentially.

Iran recorded its highest-ever daily rate of infections for the third consecutive day, with over 22,000 confirmed cases. Iran has struggled to obtain vaccines and has administered only about 200,000 doses to its population of 84 million.

Turkey broke its own record for daily infections, reporting over 54,000 cases on Wednesday. This comes despite a mass vaccination program which has reached almost 18 million people, more than a fifth of Turkey’s population.

In Canada, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency, ordering a month-long, province-wide remain-at-home order as COVID-19 cases threaten to overwhelm hospitals.