The nation marked one year since the killing of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police Tuesday. The murder of the 46-year-old father, who was a security guard and rapper, sparked a national uprising and global movement to end racism and police brutality. It also resulted in the drafting of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which has yet to be enacted into law. George Floyd’s family spoke after meeting with President Biden at the White House Tuesday. This is his brother, Philonise Floyd.

Philonise Floyd: “We just want this George Floyd Policing Act to be passed in the future.”

Reporter: “Is there any message — could I ask you real quick: Is there a message you want the American people to know?”

Philonise Floyd: “No, because this is the thing: If you can make federal laws to protect the bird, which is the bald eagle, you can make federal laws to protect people of color.”

Protests and gatherings took place around the country and around the world Tuesday, including in Brooklyn, New York.