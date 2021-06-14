Benjamin Netanyahu is out after 12 years as Israel’s prime minister. On Sunday, lawmakers approved a new coalition government and swore in far-right nationalist Naftali Bennett as its leader. If their coalition holds, Bennett will be succeeded as prime minister after two years by Yair Lapid, who first will serve as foreign minister. Eight separate parties from across the political spectrum form the new government, including the Arab List, which represents Palestinian citizens of Israel. Netanhayu, who is still in the middle of a corruption trial, vowed to return to power with his Likud party.

Benjamin Netanyahu: “We’ll be back soon. We’ll be back.”

Following the news of Netanyahu’s ouster, celebrations broke out in Tel Aviv. But Palestinians remained skeptical of the new government and its hard-line ultranationalist leader. This is Wasel Abu Yousef of the Palestine Liberation Organization.