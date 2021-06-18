Independent Global News

“Here I Am”: Meet a Descendent of One of 272 Enslaved People Sold on June 19, 1838, by Georgetown U.

StoryJune 18, 2021
Watch Full Show
Listen
Media Options
Listen

We look at another significant June 19 in the history of slavery in the United States: June 19, 1838, when Jesuit priests who ran what is now Georgetown University sold 272 enslaved people to pay off the school’s debts. In 2016, Georgetown University announced it would give preferential admissions treatment to descendants of the Africans it enslaved and sold. “Ours, as Americans, is an uninterrupted line of inheritance that many of us refuse to believe that we are descendants of,” says Mélisande Short-Colomb, who is one of the first two Georgetown University students to benefit from legacy admission for direct descendants and serves on the Board of Advisors for the Georgetown Memory Project.

Related Story

StoryJun 18, 2021Clint Smith on Juneteenth & Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America
Guests
  • Mélisande Short-Colomb
    community engagement associate at Georgetown University. She is one of the first two students to benefit from legacy admission for direct descendants enslaved by the Jesuits.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top