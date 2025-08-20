In more news from California, Customs and Border Protection officers opened fire on a family during an arrest operation in San Bernardino. The family was inside their vehicle on Saturday when armed, masked officers emerged from unmarked cars and surrounded their truck. An undocumented father from Mexico was driving the vehicle; his 18-year-old son and 23-year-old son-in-law, who are U.S. citizens, were in passenger seats. They refused to get out of the vehicle, prompting the officers to smash the windows. Fearing for his life, the driver sped away, with the agent firing his weapon. At least two bullets struck the vehicle. Law enforcement reportedly later arrived at the family’s home, but no arrests were made due to sanctuary policies that prohibit local police from collaborating with federal immigration agencies.

This all comes as The Washington Post reports ICE is planning to double its detention capacity to imprison more than 100,000 immigrants. ICE has already expanded its jails, with plans to open new facilities across the country, including in Nebraska, where a remote prison so-called work camp, dubbed “Cornhusker Clink” by Republicans, will detain hundreds of immigrants awaiting deportation. We’ll have more on ICE’s expanding detention machine later in the broadcast with Eunice Cho, senior counsel at the ACLU National Prison Project.