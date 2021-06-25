President Biden says he’s reached a deal with senators on a bipartisan infrastructure spending bill that would significantly roll back the White House’s original $2.2 trillion American Jobs Plan. Biden’s announcement capped bipartisan talks led by Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Republican Rob Portman of Ohio.

President Joe Biden: “I clearly didn’t get all I wanted. They gave more than, I think, maybe they were inclined to give in the first place. But this reminds me of the days we used to get an awful lot done up in the United States Congress. We actually worked with one another. We had bipartisan deals. Bipartisan deals means compromise.”

The White House says the emerging deal does not include any new taxes. It would see the U.S. spend $579 billion on new infrastructure over five years, with some $300 billion going to transportation and $100 billion earmarked for roads, bridges and other “major projects.” It does not include funding for major programs championed by progressives, including investments in green energy jobs and funds to combat the climate crisis.

Top Democrats, including President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, say they won’t support a compromise infrastructure bill unless senators first pass a reconciliation bill containing Democratic priorities.