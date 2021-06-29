The Pacific Northwest is sweltering under an unprecedented June heat wave fueled by the climate crisis, with all-time-high temperatures shattered in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia for the second day in a row. Seattle reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday; Portland hit 116; while the village of Lytton, British Columbia, hit 46.1 degrees Celsius — or 115 Fahrenheit. That’s the highest surface temperature ever recorded in Canada.

More than 12,000 residents of western Washington lost power amid surging demand for electricity and after a wildfire spread below high-voltage power lines in King County.