In Indonesia, volunteer undertakers have begun collecting the bodies of COVID-19 victims from homes, after hospitals filled to capacity. Indonesia is Southeast Asia’s worst-hit nation and logged another record number of infections Thursday.

In Burma, doctors say the military regime that seized power in a February coup is hoarding limited supplies of oxygen amid a massive surge of COVID cases.

Thailand’s government is considering additional lockdown measures after confirming a record number of infections.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization warns COVID cases continue to surge across the African continent. This is the WHO’s Africa regional director, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti.