In Siberia, 320,000 residents have been told to stay indoors amid record-breaking wildfires, with the city of Yakutsk experiencing what might be one of the world’s worst-ever air pollution events.

Here in the U.S., the skies are once again thick with haze as far east as New York City as the massive Bootleg and other fires rage in the West. Meanwhile, the Great Salt Lake, the largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere, has tied its all-time historic lowest level, and is expected to break that record soon amid the ongoing drought.