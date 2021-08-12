Florida’s Health Department has asked the federal government to ship 300 ventilators, as hospitals are overrun with COVID patients in one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis continues to prohibit mask mandates and other public health measures.

In Tennessee, angry anti-mask protesters packed a school district meeting in suburban Nashville Tuesday night as officials reinstated a mask mandate for elementary school students. Video that’s gone viral shows unmasked protesters shouting and threatening people after the meeting — including public health officials who testified in favor of masks.

Anti-masker 1: “We” —

Anti-masker 2: “We know who you are.”

Anti-masker 1: “We know who you are!”

Anti-masker 2: “We know who you are.”

Anti-masker 1: “We know who you are!”

Anti-masker 2: “You can leave freely.”

Anti-masker 1: “We know who you are!”

Anti-masker 2: “But we will find you, and we know who you are.”

Anti-masker 1: “You — you — you will never be allowed in public again!”

Anti-masker 2: “We know who you are.”

Anti-masker 1: “You will never be allowed!”

The protesters threatened people inside and outside the meeting as they were in their cars. This week, Tennessee Republican Governor Bill Lee refused to rule out a ban on mask mandates.