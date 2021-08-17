Human rights advocates are urging the United States and other nations around the world to open their doors to the thousands of refugees who are desperately trying to flee Afghanistan. Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai — who survived an assassination attempt by the Pakistani Taliban — spoke out on Monday.

Malala Yousafzai: “I think every country has a role and responsibility right now. Countries need to open their borders to Afghan refugees, to the displaced people. … Biden has a lot to do. President Biden has to take a bold step for the protection of the people of Afghanistan.”

Progressive U.S. lawmakers have also joined the call. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib tweeted, “If we don’t start putting everyday people first, no matter what country they’re born in, this will keep happening. Let’s start by opening our country to shelter refugees fleeing the consequences of our actions.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. government is reportedly planning to hold some 30,000 Afghan refugees at two military bases: Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort McCoy in Wisconsin. Fort Bliss is currently holding hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children and has been plagued by allegations of abuse and unsafe conditions.