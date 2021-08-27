In Afghanistan, a pair of suicide bombers struck near the crowded gates of Kabul’s airport Thursday, where thousands of Afghans had gathered in an attempt to flee the Taliban’s takeover. At least 110 people were killed, most of them Afghan civilians. Thirteen U.S. troops were among the dead. The Taliban reports 28 of its members were killed. Scores of people were wounded. The militant group ISIS-K — which is an archrival of the Taliban — claimed responsibility. President Biden addressed the nation on Thursday, vowing to take revenge.

President Joe Biden: “We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place we choose, in a moment of our choosing.”

Evacuations from Kabul’s airport were halted after Thursday’s attack but later resumed. The United States says it has helped over 100,000 people leave Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover on August 14.