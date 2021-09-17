Immigrant justice advocates are warning of a humanitarian crisis on the U.S. southern border as over 10,000 Haitian asylum seekers have been sleeping in a makeshift camp underneath a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, for days. They recently crossed the Rio Grande after trekking for thousands of miles through dangerous routes across South and Central America and Mexico.

This comes as advocates are denouncing the Biden administration for resuming deportation flights to Haiti as the country is still reeling from last month’s catastrophic earthquake, which left thousands without water, food, shelter and medicine. The U.S. deported some 86 Haitian asylum seekers Wednesday, including families and children under the age of 3.

In a statement, Guerline Jozef, the co-founder of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, said, “We are in utter disbelief … Hours after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake, President Joe Biden released a statement saying that the United States was a 'friend' of Haiti. A 'friend' does not continuously inflict pain on another friend.”