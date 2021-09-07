Joe Zadroga: My 9/11 Responder Son Died from Exposure to Ground Zero as Officials Denied Connection

As we look at “9/11’s Unsettled Dust” and the massive environmental and public health crisis that followed the 9/11 attacks in New York City 20 years ago this week, we speak with Joe Zadroga, father of New York police officer James Zadroga, who died of a respiratory illness after assisting in rescue efforts at ground zero. He says government officials spent years denying his son’s symptoms were related to ground zero rescue efforts. “We spent five years trying to get Jimmy help,” says Zadroga. “Everyone refused to help us.” Congressmember Carolyn Maloney said she faced extreme pressure to change the name of the James Zadroga Health and Compensation Act, which provides billions in healthcare for them.