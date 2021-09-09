Main Suspect in 2015 Paris Attacks Tells Court He Was a Soldier for the Islamic State
In France, a trial got underway Thursday for 20 men charged over the 2015 attacks in Paris that left more than 130 people dead and hundreds more injured. The most prominent defendant is Salah Abdeslam, who’s believed to be the only attacker who survived the coordinated assaults on bars, restaurants, a sports stadium and the Bataclan concert hall on November 13, 2015. During his first courtroom appearance Wednesday, Abdeslam said he gave up his job to become a soldier for the Islamic State. Nineteen other suspects face charges of helping to provide guns and cars to the attackers or helping to plan their assault.
