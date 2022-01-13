The World Health Organization says the number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide soared to 15 million last week — by far the highest weekly toll since the start of the pandemic. Countries across the globe, from Mexico to Argentina to the Philippines, have shattered previous records for new infections, and hospitalizations are rising rapidly in many places.

In Canada, Quebec’s premier said Tuesday he will begin levying fines on adults who refuse to be vaccinated for nonmedical reasons.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament Wednesday he’d like to make vaccinations mandatory for all adults.