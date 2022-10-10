On Sunday, Russian missiles rained down on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 13 people. This came after the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant temporarily lost its power supply Saturday due to shelling and had to switch on emergency diesel generators to prevent a nuclear disaster. This is 10-year-old Bohdan Pavlenko, who survived Sunday’s attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Bohdan Pavlenko: “I heard the sirens and some person next to me screaming. There was no mobile connection. It was horrific. My mother took me under her arm. Then I looked after my little brother and sister. … The Russian Federation, the way it’s doing all of this — special operation? I don’t think that this is a special operation.”

In other news from Ukraine, the governor of Donetsk province says mass burial sites have been found in the recently liberated town of Lyman. It’s unknown how many bodies were discovered, but one site reportedly held about 200 individual graves.