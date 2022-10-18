Hi there,

Independent Global News

60 Years After Cuban Missile Crisis, Activists Demand World Leaders “Defuse Nuclear War”

StoryOctober 18, 2022
Image Credit: Massachusetts Peace Action (MAPA)

As nuclear powers ratchet up tensions around the Ukraine war, the U.S., NATO and Russia are carrying out nuclear war games. Meanwhile, anti-nuclear activists are calling on lawmakers and world leaders to “Defuse Nuclear War.” Their calls come on the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis. “The Kremlin is making nuclear threats that are completely reckless. At the same time, there are things that the U.S. government can and should do that would reduce the chances of nuclear war,” says Norman Solomon, executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy and co-founder of RootsAction.org. Meanwhile, Democratic leaders “are simply going along with this autopilot heading towards a precipice of nuclear annihilation globally.” His recent piece for Common Dreams is headlined “Don’t Just Worry About Nuclear War—Do Something to Help Prevent It.”

Guests
  • Norman Solomon
    executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy, cofounder of RootsAction.org and author.

