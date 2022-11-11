Three days after U.S. voters cast ballots in a critical midterm election, the balance of power in Congress rests on the outcomes of three yet-to-be-determined Senate contests and 30 congressional races. In Georgia, Democratic Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock kicked off a renewed reelection campaign on Thursday after he fell just shy of the 50% of votes needed to prevent a runoff on December 6 against his Republican opponent, the Trump-backed former football star Herschel Walker.

Sen. Raphael Warnock: “And so, I need you to fight like the future of Georgia and the future of America depends on it, because it does. Are you all ready to fight?”

Supporters: “Yeah!”

Sen. Raphael Warnock: “Are you ready to get this done?”

Supporters: “Yeah!”

In Nevada, Republican Adam Laxalt — a 2020 election denier — leads incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto by fewer than 9,000 votes with about 100,000 mail-in ballots still to be counted.

In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly leads Trump-backed Republican Blake Masters by more than 110,000 votes, with about one in five ballots yet to be counted. Arizona’s gubernatorial race is even closer, with Democrat Katie Hobbs leading Trump-backed Republican Kari Lake by just over one percentage point. Lake has repeatedly denied the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and has said she would only accept the election results if she wins.