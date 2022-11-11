Independent news has never been so important.

Ranked-Choice Voting Backed in Midterm Ballot Measures, May Help “Crash-Proofing Our Democracy”

StoryNovember 11, 2022
Voters in Nevada and a handful of cities across the United States appear poised to expand the use of ranked-choice voting in the aftermath of Tuesday’s midterm elections. The election method allows voters to select multiple candidates in descending order of preference. It is used in many other countries, and supporters say it can reduce polarization and give more voice to independent voters. “The forces for ranked-choice voting are people who really care about our democracy,” says George Cheung, director of More Equitable Democracy, who says ranked-choice voting “allows for truer representation of who we are as a community.”

Guests
  • George Cheung
    director of More Equitable Democracy, formerly the program director for the Joyce Foundation’s Democracy Program and co-chair of the Funders’ Committee for Civic Participation.

