The United Nations Development Programme has issued a dire plea for Israel to allow more fuel into Gaza. In a statement, the agency said, “Without fuel, the lifelines will vanish for 2.1 million people in Gaza.”

Meanwhile, the U.N. refugee agency UNRWA said today one in 10 children in Gaza seen at U.N. clinics since 2024 have been malnourished and that malnutrition rates are growing amid Israel’s siege.

This all comes as Israel continues to launch attacks across Gaza, including targeting a tent housing a displaced family in Khan Younis. Belal Al-Adlouny described how the attack killed much of his brother’s family.