In Colorado, a gunman shot and killed five people at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs just before midnight Saturday. At least two dozen others were injured. Police said at least one person inside Club Q confronted the shooter, likely preventing further bloodshed. Among the victims were 40-year-old Kelly Loving, a trans woman visiting from Denver, and Club Q employees Derrick Rump and Daniel Davis Aston, a trans man. Police have taken a 22-year-old suspect into custody. This is Joshua Thurman, a survivor of the massacre.

Joshua Thurman: “We heard them saying check certain people because they’re critical. We heard everything. And all I can think about is everything, my life, just everything, friends, family, loved ones. I came here to celebrate my birthday. Honestly, I was supposed to be in Denver, but I came back a day early.”

Community members gathered at a memorial near the nightclub on Sunday. Sunday also marked Transgender Day of Remembrance.