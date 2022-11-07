Political candidates and their supporters made their final pitches on the campaign trail over the weekend, just days ahead of Tuesday’s midterms. In the pivotal state of Pennsylvania, three U.S. presidents took to the stage Saturday. In Philadelphia, President Biden and former President Barack Obama made a rare joint appearance to get out the vote for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. Meanwhile, Trump rallied with Fetterman’s opponent Mehmet Oz and Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano east of Pittsburgh.

Democrats have zeroed in on threats to democracy and rising political violence. Some 300 Republican candidates have denied or questioned the 2020 presidential election. This is Biden speaking Sunday while campaigning with New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

President Joe Biden: “We all know in our bones that our democracy is at risk. Latest polls say 76% of the American people worry about maintaining our democracy. And we know that this is your generation’s moment to defend it, to preserve it, to choose it.”

Governor Hochul’s opponent, Republican Congressmember Lee Zeldin, sought to help Trump overturn his 2020 election loss.