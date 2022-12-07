The House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection says it will make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. It’s not known whether Trump will be one of them. The committee is expected to release its final report by Christmas.

In related news, lawmakers gathered in the Capitol Rotunda Tuesday to award Congressional Gold Medals to the Capitol Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police for their actions on January 6. This is Chief of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Robert Contee.

Robert Contee: “Many of us still carry the physical, mental and emotional scars after that mob of thousands launched a violent assault in an attempt to halt the counting of electoral ballots. The sound of metal poles and other objects striking the bodies, helmets and shields may still ring loudly.”

During the ceremony, the family of deceased officer Brian Sicknick refused to shake hands with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy or Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell. Sicknick had two strokes and died one day after responding to the January 6 attack.