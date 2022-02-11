Dear Friend,

“American Reckoning”: 55 Years After KKK Murder of Mississippi NAACP Leader, Case Remains Unsolved

StoryFebruary 11, 2022
Image Credit: Amistad Research Center / William E. Stewart Colle

This month marks 55 years since the assassination of an NAACP leader. The new documentary “American Reckoning” seeks justice in the cold case of murdered civil rights activist and local NAACP leader Wharlest Jackson Sr. in Natchez, Mississippi. No one was ever charged with his 1967 murder, despite evidence pointing to the involvement of the inner circle of the local Ku Klux Klan. It’s one of many unsolved crimes targeting civil rights activists. “The fact that no one has been indicted for Wharlest’s case or for these other cases shows the limits of the justice system,” says co-director and co-producer Yoruba Richen. Wharlest Jackson Sr.'s daughter, Denise Ford Jackson, recalls how her mother received redacted documents when trying to get to the bottom of her husband's murder. We also speak with Brad Lichtenstein, the film’s co-director.

Guests
  • Brad Lichtenstein
    co-director and co-producer of American Reckoning and president of 371 Productions.
  • Yoruba Richen
    co-director and co-producer of American Reckoning and director of the documentary program at the Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY.
  • Denise Ford Jackson
    daughter of slain NAACP official Wharlest Jackson Sr. and featured in American Reckoning.

