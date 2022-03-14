A new round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials is taking place today as Russian forces intensify their deadly assault. The discussions could help ease the evacuation of more civilians. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday 125,000 people had been evacuated via humanitarian corridors so far. Some 2.7 million people have fled Ukraine in under three weeks.

Meanwhile, Russia has escalated its attacks, targeting areas close to the Polish border and the capital Kyiv. Earlier this morning, a residential building in Kyiv was shelled, killing at least one person. A young resident described escaping the building with his mother.

Maksim Korovii: “There was smoke and dust everywhere. We hid inside the closet. We thought we were being captured, that the Russians were getting in through the door, but we were wrong. We got out from the apartment and saw that the staircase was not there anymore. Everything was on fire. We didn’t know what to do, so we ran out to the balcony. We managed to put on whatever clothes we had at hand and made our way from balcony to balcony.”

On Sunday, a Russian strike on a military site near Poland killed at least 35 people and injured more than 100. President Zelensky said over the weekend some 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the start of what he called Russia’s “war of annihilation.” Zelensky said some 13,000 Russian soldiers had been killed.