Ukraine has defied Russia’s ultimatum that it surrender the besieged city of Mariupol by 5 a.m. Moscow time, as attacks and casualties mount on day 26 of Russia’s invasion. Mariupol officials said Russian forces bombed an art school Sunday that was sheltering 400 displaced people. Many residents of Mariupol remain trapped amid heavy Russian bombardment and dwindling supplies.

Irina Chernenko: “We have been in a basement for 11 days. This is the 25th day of war. We have been counting every one of them. We hope for the best, to live as humans. The apartment has been broken. Everything is broken. Where can we go from the basement? We’re cooking at a fire. For now, we have some food and some firewood. In a week, we will have nothing, no food at all. What should we do?”

A powerful blast in the capital Kyiv earlier today destroyed a sprawling shopping mall. The number of victims from that attack is not yet known. Meanwhile, Moscow has said it used hypersonic missiles twice in its attacks on Ukraine over the weekend. Residents in the city of Sumy were told to take shelter after Russian shelling hit a chemical factory, triggering an ammonia leak. Dozens of staff who have been working under Russian orders at the Chernobyl nuclear plant have been relieved and replaced by other Ukrainian personnel after working for around 600 hours.