Russia Plots Major Dombas Offensive in Eastern Ukraine as Putin Calls for 134,500 New Conscripts

StoryMarch 31, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Wednesday Russia is preparing a major offensive in the eastern Donbas region. This comes just two days after Kremlin officials announced plans to “fundamentally” cut back military operations near Kyiv and the city of Chernihiv, though attacks have continued on both cities. We speak with Anatol Lieven, senior fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, and Simon Schlegel, senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, who say the future of peace largely hinges on the fate of the Donbas region. Schlegel also speaks about the growing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, where now a quarter of the population is displaced, and Lieven talks about the domestic backlash President Vladimir Putin faces from ultranationalists opposed to any peace talks.

Guests
  • Anatol Lieven
    senior fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.
  • Simon Schlegel
    Ukraine senior analyst at the International Crisis Group.

