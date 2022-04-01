In southern Ukraine, the International Committee of the Red Cross said it was traveling to the besieged city of Mariupol to ensure safe passage for civilians who want to leave. It’s not clear if the latest evacuation attempt is succeeding; previously Ukraine has accused Russian troops of firing on civilians attempting to flee Mariupol.

In northeastern Ukraine, a Russian missile struck a gas pipeline in a residential district of Kharkiv on Thursday, scorching nearby businesses and cutting off fuel supplies to tens of thousands of people. This is Vera, a Kharkiv resident who survived a Russian attack on her neighborhood.