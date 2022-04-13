Russian President Vladimir Putin has said peace talks with Ukraine have hit a dead end. Putin made the comment during a trip to eastern Russia.

President Vladimir Putin: “And, what is most important, the Ukrainian side moved away from its agreement in Istanbul. Now, the requirement for security guarantees is one thing, and the questions regarding settlement of relations with respect to Crimea, Sevastopol and Donbas are to be taken outside the framework of those agreements. So we are again back in the dead-end situation for all of us.”

Putin’s remarks came as Russia is preparing a major offensive in eastern Ukraine. Putin said the “military operation will continue until its full completion.”