New satellite images appear to show mass graves outside the besieged city of Mariupol, in what Ukrainian officials say is evidence that Russia is burying bodies to cover up war crimes. The release of the images came as the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said, “Russian armed forces have indiscriminately shelled and bombed populated areas, killing civilians and wrecking hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure, actions that may amount to war crimes.”

Meanwhile, a top Russian general says his army is seeking full control over eastern and southern Ukraine. Russian news agencies quoted the commander as saying he’s seeking to create a land corridor connecting Russian-controlled Crimea in the south with the eastern Donbas region. The strategy suggests Russia might be planning an assault on the Black Sea port city of Odessa.