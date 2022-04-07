The Pentagon says Russian forces have completed their withdrawal from areas around Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and the city of Chernihiv and are preparing to redeploy to eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian officials have urged civilians in the eastern region of Luhansk to evacuate as the area comes under heavy fire from Russian artillery. Elsewhere, newly surfaced video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers executing a captured Russian prisoner of war, in an apparent war crime.

Meanwhile, human rights groups warn Russian troops retreating from the eastern Kharkiv region left behind a new type of advanced land mine, triggered by sensors that detect people walking nearby. Such anti-personnel weapons are banned under the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty. Ukraine became a party to the treaty in 2006, though Russia and the United States have refused to sign on.