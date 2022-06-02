Hi there,

Climate Crisis, Ukraine War Worsen Food Crisis in East Africa; Someone Dies of Hunger Every 48 Secs

StoryJune 02, 2022
Image Credit: Petterik Wiggers/Oxfam Novib

In a devastating new report, Oxfam says one person is likely dying from hunger every 48 seconds in drought-ravaged Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia. We speak with Shannon Scribner, director of humanitarian work at Oxfam America, about how the hunger crisis has worsened since an earlier report was released 10 years ago. She says climate change and the recent war in Ukraine have worsened already dire conditions in East Africa. Researchers have been warning for years that drought and famine would be on the horizon, says Scribner. “We really need a system that is more responsive to those early warnings.”

