In Ukraine, the death toll from a Russian rocket attack on an apartment block in the Donetsk town of Chasiv Yar has risen to 33. Rescue crews pulled nine survivors from the rubble on Monday. Elsewhere, Ukraine says five people were killed, including two children, and dozens more injured after Russian shells fell on Kharkiv.

In Washington, D.C., the Biden administration accused Russia of turning to Iran with a request for hundreds of weapons-capable drones for use in Ukraine.

In Kyiv, the Communist Party of Ukraine and other left parties report they’ve been banned and had their assets seized under a decree by President Volodymyr Zelensky prohibiting political parties deemed to be “pro-Russian.”

In Moscow, President Putin said he would expedite the procedure for Ukrainians to obtain Russian citizenship. Ukrainian officials condemned the move, calling it an encroachment on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. On Monday, a top Ukrainian official said some 7,200 military personnel are missing and unaccounted for — though most are believed to be in Russian captivity. We’ll get the latest on the war in Ukraine later in the broadcast.