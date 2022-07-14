In Ohio, police have arrested a man accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl. Twenty-seven-year-old Gerson Fuentes was arraigned in Columbus Wednesday and is being held on $2 million bond. Prosecutors say he confessed to raping the girl on at least two occasions. A police detective testified the 10-year-old survivor underwent a medical abortion in Indianapolis on June 30. Her family was forced to travel to the neighboring state because Ohio state law bans abortions just six weeks into pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

The case drew international attention after it was first reported by The Indianapolis Star on July 1, and was cited by President Biden as evidence of the cruelty of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Many Republicans, including Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, questioned the validity of the story. Ohio Congressmember Jim Jordan tweeted, “Another lie. Anyone surprised?” Jordan’s tweet was later deleted without explanation. On Monday, Ohio’s Republican Attorney General Dave Yost went on Fox News to voice doubts, telling host Jesse Watters his office hadn’t heard “a whisper, anywhere” about the case.

Attorney General Dave Yost: “The rape of a 10-year-old means life in prison. I know our prosecutors and cops in this state. There’s not one of 'em that wouldn't be turning over every rock in their jurisdiction if they had the slightest hint that this had occurred there.”

On Wednesday, Yost refused to apologize for questioning the girl’s story on national television.