President Biden says he’s feeling better after testing positive for COVID-19 and expects to be working in person by the end of the week. Biden gave the update as he continued to work by video link on Monday.

President Joe Biden: “I’m feeling good. My voice is still raspy. I’ve had every morning [coughs] every afternoon — I mean, excuse me, every evening, I get a full-blown series of tests, everything from temperature to oxygen, the oxygen in my blood, to my pulse to — I mean, just across the board. And so far everything is good.”

On Monday, Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced they, too, had tested positive for coronavirus. Democrats Tina Smith of Minnesota and Tom Carper of Delaware are also out of the Senate after testing positive last week. Their absences have left Democrats unable to move several pieces of legislation, including a bill protecting the right to marriage equality.

This comes as cases of the BA.5 coronavirus variant continue to rise across the U.S., with some cities, including Los Angeles and Seattle, considering reinstating indoor mask mandates.