West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has agreed to a deal with Democratic leaders on a major domestic policy bill to combat climate change and lower healthcare costs, while paying down the national debt. The agreement caps nearly two years of negotiations that saw Manchin repeatedly foil efforts by fellow Democrats in the narrowly divided Senate to pass President Biden’s legislative agenda.

The emerging deal seeks to slash U.S. emissions by roughly 40% through the end of the decade, at a cost of around $400 billion, with tax credits and rebates for home insulation, solar panels, electric vehicles and more. The bill would also place a $2,000 cap on seniors’ annual out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs and would for the first time allow Medicare to negotiate the price of drugs. The agreement with Manchin does not include a tax increase on wealthy Americans; instead, it seeks to raise about three-quarters of a trillion dollars over the next decade through a 15% minimum tax on corporations. It’s not known whether another conservative Democrat — Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema — will support the deal.