Nina Khrushcheva: “Don’t Cancel Russian Culture.” Collective Punishment “Plays into Putin’s Hands.”

StoryJuly 28, 2022
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, many in Western countries are expressing their opposition to the war by becoming hostile to Russian culture. Nina Khrushcheva argues that Russian music, films, books and art are not the right targets for antiwar activism in her latest article, “Don’t Cancel Russian Culture.” If Russians feel that the West is inhibiting Russian culture, “they will blame the West more than they blame the oppressive regime that is there in Russia,” says Khrushcheva, professor at The New School and great-granddaughter of former Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev. Meanwhile, Russia is cracking down on cultural producers who dare to oppose the invasion.

StoryJul 28, 2022Ukraine Invasion: Russian Opposition to War Has Been Smashed, with Many Dissidents Fleeing Abroad
Guests
  • Nina Khrushcheva
    author and professor of international affairs at The New School.

