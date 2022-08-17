Voters in Alaska and Wyoming went to the polls Tuesday for primary elections. In Wyoming, pro-Trump primary challenger Harriet Hageman has unseated incumbent Congressmember Liz Cheney, who has emerged as the leading anti-Trump Republican in Congress. Cheney voted for Trump’s second impeachment and is serving as vice chair of the House January 6 committee. Hageman won about 66% of the vote; Cheney received about 29% of the vote. Cheney, who is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, spoke to supporters last night in Jackson, Wyoming.

Rep. Liz Cheney: “Two years ago, I won this primary with 73% of the vote. I could easily have done the same again. The path was clear. But it would have required that I go along with President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election. It would have required that I enable his ongoing efforts to unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic. That was a path I could not and would not take.”

In Alaska, former governor and 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin appears set to be one of four candidates to advance to November’s general election for Alaska’s sole House seat, which was held by Don Young, who died in March.

Meanwhile, Alaskan Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski and her fellow Republican rival, Kelly Tshibaka, who was endorsed by Trump, have both advanced to November’s general election. We will have more on the primary results later in the broadcast.