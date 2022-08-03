Voters went to the polls for primaries Tuesday in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Arizona, the far-right venture capitalist Blake Masters won the Republican Senate primary and will face Democrat Mark Kelly in November. Masters was endorsed by Donald Trump and bankrolled by his former boss, the billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, who spent $13 million on the campaign. The white supremacist site VDARE has praised Masters as an “immigration patriot.” Masters has blamed gun violence on “Black people.”

In other results from Arizona, Mark Finchem won the Republican primary for Arizona secretary of state. Finchem is a state lawmaker and a member of the far-right Oath Keepers who has been subpoenaed by the House January 6 committee for his actions in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, and for his involvement in attempting to overturn Biden’s victory in Arizona in 2020. Another election denier in Arizona, Kari Lake, is leading in the Republican gubernatorial primary, but the race is too close to call.

Meanwhile, Rusty Bowers, Arizona’s speaker of the House, has lost his bid for a state Senate seat, losing to a Trump-backed candidate. Last month, the Republican Party in Arizona censured Bowers for telling the House January 6 committee that Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, pressured him to overturn Biden’s 2020 election victory in Arizona.