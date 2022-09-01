Here in the United States, residents of Jackson, Mississippi, are spending a fourth day without running water, after torrential rains caused the Pearl River to overflow its banks, flooding a water treatment plant.

In Southern California, the city of Anaheim has broken its all-time temperature record at 106 degrees, while Burbank hit a record 112 degrees on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a brush fire expanded to over 4,000 acres overnight, forcing closure of the I-5 freeway north of Los Angeles. Governors of western states are warning of the threat of more catastrophic fires over Labor Day weekend, as a heat dome is expected to bring above-normal and even record temperatures to much of the U.S.