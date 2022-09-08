In Ukraine, there are fresh reports of heavy fighting around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, where local residents have been urged to evacuate. Earlier today, Ukraine’s top nuclear inspector said the deteriorating security situation may force officials to close the plant in order to help prevent a nuclear disaster.

In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday a counteroffensive in the east has succeeded in pushing back Russian forces from around the besieged city of Kharkiv.