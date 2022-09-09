Southern California is bracing for torrential rainfall as Tropical Storm Kay moves into the region, packing winds of up to 70 miles an hour. The storm is expected to bring up to a year’s worth of precipitation, but instead of relief from a historic drought, officials are warning of dangerous flash flooding and high winds that could whip up raging wildfires. Over the past week, the western U.S. has broken nearly 1,000 temperature records for September, with excessive heat alerts affecting some 42 million people.

In China, forecasters predict above-average temperatures will continue through the end of the month, after China recorded its hottest August on record.

In Europe, officials say this summer ranked as the hottest on record, surpassing the previous record set just last year.

Meanwhile, researchers in Greenland say the Arctic territory experienced its largest September melt event on record, one typically only seen during peak summer months.

This comes after a new report from Climate Central found rising sea levels could flood more than 4.4 million acres of U.S. coastline by mid-century, with some 650,000 privately held properties set to fall below tidal boundaries.